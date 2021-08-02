3 Bedroom Home in Chatham - $99,900

Entered for Comp purposes only. 3BR/1.5 BA home just off of 29 and Mill Creek Rd in Chatham. Surrounded by beautiful farm land, this home features main level living with lots of storage space. Master Bedroom on lower level along with full bath. Kitchen features an expansive pantry. Two large bedrooms with half bath on upper level. Included are a whole home generator, three propane heaters with large tank. This home is to be sold AS IS. The seller will make no repairs.