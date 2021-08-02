 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Chatham - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Chatham - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Chatham - $99,900

Entered for Comp purposes only. 3BR/1.5 BA home just off of 29 and Mill Creek Rd in Chatham. Surrounded by beautiful farm land, this home features main level living with lots of storage space. Master Bedroom on lower level along with full bath. Kitchen features an expansive pantry. Two large bedrooms with half bath on upper level. Included are a whole home generator, three propane heaters with large tank. This home is to be sold AS IS. The seller will make no repairs.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert