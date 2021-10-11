Lovely older home with lots of character sitting on 4 city lots (approx 1.5 acres). This house has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. There is a 12x12 cedar closet off the downstairs bedroom with Washer and Dryer Hookups. It has a formal dining room and living room, along with a study with built in book shelves. The windows on the 1st floor have all been replaced with energy efficient replacement windows. There is a breezeway (sun room) that connects the house and the single car garage. Over the garage is attic space and attached to the garage is a carport. There are two outbuildings--one was used as a shop and is wired with electricity. It could also be used as an additional garage. The Downstairs Bathroom has just been completely renovated with new tile flooring, tile shower and fixtures. The home had a brand new High Efficiency HVAC system installed in the Spring of 2020 with a heat pump
3 Bedroom Home in Danville - $120,000
