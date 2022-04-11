 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Danville - $159,900

Nice split level home located near amenities such as shopping, dining, medical, schools and across the street from Grove Park. This three bedroom home features a design that works well for entertaining family and friends. The main level has a large living room that opens to the dining room. The eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage, ample counter space for prepping meals and stainless steel appliances. (Electric stove, microwave and dishwasher convey) On the second level, there is a primary bedroom with en suite bathroom, two additional bedrooms and full guest bathroom. On the lower level, there is a large family room that features a wood burning fireplace, half bathroom, laundry/storage room and access to the single car garage. Outside you will find a large back yard and brick patio area. As an added bonus, the seller will provide a one year home warranty at closing with acceptable offer. Call today to tour this property! (Please note: there is a renter in place and all showings will require a 24 hour notice, no exceptions)

