3 Bedroom Home in Danville - $174,900

Charming ranch style home on quiet cul-da-sac. This home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, an open floorplan main living area with kitchen, living room and dining room, new covered deck that's great for entertaining and relaxing! The home sits on a full unfinished basement with a rough-in for additional full bath and ample room for expansion and storage. Level back yard and covered carport are additional features for this lovely home. This home also has a brand new HVAC system and newer water heater!

