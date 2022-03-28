 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Danville - $189,900

This meticulously, well maintained brick home sits on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Convenient to restaurants, shopping, churches, and so much more. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The upstairs features hardwood floors throughout. The downstairs flooring is newly installed vinyl planks. Spacious kitchen with original wooden cabinets and retro countertops. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer that convey. Fenced in back yard with storage building.

