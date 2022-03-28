 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Danville - $209,900

Brick ranch with three bedrooms on the main level. Kitchen has been updated with beautiful cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Basement is partially finished with updated flooring and includes a full bathroom. Large deck for entertaining and home is located on a large, corner lot with a storage shed and detached garage space. Come see this home today!

