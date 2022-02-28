3 Bedroom Home in Danville - $29,900

good investment / owner broker
Police said it "does not appear to be a random act of violence."
Chances are if you grew up in the Danville Public Schools system from the 60s until after the turn of the century, you ran into Robert “Bob” Haskins at some point.
Two men were injured after a fight escalated into gunfire early Friday morning at the Pilot Travel Center in Danville, authorities reported.
The new location officially was announced Friday when tickets went on sale for the four-day festival set Sept. 8-11.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow recently congratulated two Virginia teachers who were recognized this month by the White Ho…
The Pittsylvania County Schools’ human resources department is seeking qualified teacher candidates to fill various positions throughout the d…
More and more business prospects have eyes on the Dan River Region.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
The body was found in burning vehicle in Axton.
