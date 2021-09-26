Welcome Home to the beautiful Cross Creek Neighborhood! NEW CONSTRUCTION - PRE-SALE: Berkley Floor Plan. Gorgeous modern home with a fabulous open concept plan and main-level living. When you walk inside, you will enter the foyer that is open to the dining room space. Kitchen is open to large great room with breakfast nook area. Large master suite with walk-in closet and an additional closet for extra storage. Two additional main-level bedrooms with full bath and linen closet. The two-car garage will be facing the front of the home. 9' ceilings, granite countertops, soft-close kitchen cabinets, and modern finishes to round out the features of this new construction home. *Upgrade option: to add a basement that can easily be finished with an additional bedroom, full bathroom, and den space. Similar to photos!
3 Bedroom Home in Danville - $320,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Joshua Rone was an 11th grader at Bartlett Yancey High School in Caswell County, N.C.
O.T. Bonner and Westwood middle schools also reported outbreaks in Danville.
- Updated
The sheriff's office is withholding the identity of the victim because of age
Blasting masks and vaccines, residents tell Pittsylvania County supervisors to 'stand against tyranny'
- Updated
One resident said she was kicked out of a board meeting last week for not wearing mask properly.
A grandmother took her complaints to the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors this week.
Photos showed a sea of maskless fans huddled together shoulder-to-shoulder as dozens of bands performed.
Evidence on a phone belonging to a Gretna man charged with murder from a shooting late last month indicates he’s a gang member, investigators said at his bond hearing on Tuesday.
- Updated
Officials are still trying to figure out how to take down former finishing building.
Authorities so far have provided few details in the death.
With $16.5 million investment, Pittsylvania County aims to bring high-speed internet access to nearly every home
- Updated
County government, schools and RiverStreet Networks are teaming up.