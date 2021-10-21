 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Danville - $84,900

Cute bungalow located right in the heart of Danville. Come see this 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a spacious living s pace and master bedroom on the first floor. Beautiful front porch and private fenced in back yard perfect for relaxing in the evening. Perfect started home or investment opportunity.

