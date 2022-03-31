 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Danville - $95,000

3 Bedroom Home in Danville - $95,000

There is opportunity here. Located in South Danville near Schoolfield this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a basement will be a great investment with the right improvements. Large kitchen space, living room, and basement area with a fireplace.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert