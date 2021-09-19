3 Bedroom Home in Danville City - $164,900

Who doesn't love a brick ranch with the perfect yard?! This home has the perfect floor plan for entertaining! The carport walks into the kitchen/dining area and you're immediately met with the living room that leaves your guests feeling warm and welcome! The picture window provides lots of natural light. The master bedroom has an adjoining bath and hardwood floors. The basement is extremely clean and has a full bath and garage door to house your lawn equipment. Roof and heat pump are newer, and this home is move-in ready. Call it yours today!