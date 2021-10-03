#6389-Southern Charmer. Who hasn't dreamed of owning a house on the hill? With a wrap around porch. Overlooking a pond! Did I mention a 18X30 shop, 2 car garage, 3 carports, and a storage building to match the house in the back? This property has the amenities most people dream about. The long driveway is100ft shy of an 1/8 mile long. The landscaping all around the property accents this home perfectly. The stamped concrete porch wraps around the front and side of the home leading to a sunroom on the back. The view from this porch could be a painting. The pond is much more than a relaxing view. It's stocked with hybrid bream the size of your hand. Slab size crappie. 3lb+ bass and 8lb+ catfish! With this open floor plan and vaulted ceilings the home feels bigger than 1296 sq. Relax by the fireplace in the spacious living room. The master bedroom is accessible from the wrap around porch and also has a view of the pond. Attached to it is a bathroom with both a shower and garden tub. There are 2 guest bedrooms, utility room, dining room, and kitchen with an island. This rare find is located in the Tunstall district. Open house will be Sept. 9th 4:30-6:30 and Sept. 11th 10:00-12:00
3 Bedroom Home in Dry Fork - $329,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Bobby Lee James, 69, the owner of Seafood and More, received one year and a day in prison.
“If you want to leave, take good care, hope you make a lot of nice friends out there.” — from “Wild World” by Cat Stevens
Promoters say local health officials requested event be shelved, but health department spokesperson said state agency did not cancel the festival, or ask or advise the promoters to do so.
Pittsylvania County officials rescinded permits for the Blue Ridge Country Festival because there were no plans for security, traffic and other items.
Authorities said the agency didn't pay time-and-a-half when employees worked more than 40 hours a week.
Authorities search for persons of interest after deadly shooting at Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair
- Updated
The sheriff's office released an image Wednesday and asked anyone with information to contact Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044.
Danville has lost not only a former mayor, but a major player in economic development.
A Pittsylvania County supervisor retaliated against the county’s former social services director after she gave a First Amendment-protected speech at a state board meeting, a jury concluded Thursday in federal court in Roanoke.
Photos showed a sea of maskless fans huddled together shoulder-to-shoulder as dozens of bands performed.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.