3 Bedroom Home in Dry Fork - $329,000

#6389-Southern Charmer. Who hasn't dreamed of owning a house on the hill? With a wrap around porch. Overlooking a pond! Did I mention a 18X30 shop, 2 car garage, 3 carports, and a storage building to match the house in the back? This property has the amenities most people dream about. The long driveway is100ft shy of an 1/8 mile long. The landscaping all around the property accents this home perfectly. The stamped concrete porch wraps around the front and side of the home leading to a sunroom on the back. The view from this porch could be a painting. The pond is much more than a relaxing view. It's stocked with hybrid bream the size of your hand. Slab size crappie. 3lb+ bass and 8lb+ catfish! With this open floor plan and vaulted ceilings the home feels bigger than 1296 sq. Relax by the fireplace in the spacious living room. The master bedroom is accessible from the wrap around porch and also has a view of the pond. Attached to it is a bathroom with both a shower and garden tub. There are 2 guest bedrooms, utility room, dining room, and kitchen with an island. This rare find is located in the Tunstall district. Open house will be Sept. 9th 4:30-6:30 and Sept. 11th 10:00-12:00