3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $1,000

The days of being forced at airport security checkpoints to remove laptops and liquids from carry-on bags may be coming to an end.
River District visitors may soon be able to walk the streets and mingle downtown with a beer or cocktail in their hand outdoors.
A propane tanker overturned Monday morning on Silver Creek Road in the Tunstall area of Pittsylvania County, shutting down the roadway.
Pittsylvania County authorities are warning local skill game operators they are running afoul of a somewhat confusing Virginia law.
Davenport Energy Inc. on Monday announced the promotion of Harold (Hal) E. Thornton Jr. to president.
After knocking down the competition on the field, former Virginia Tech linebacker Daniel Marshall Griffith blew the competition away on his “American Idol” debut on Sunday night. The Chesapeake native is on his way to Hollywood after a unanimous “yes” from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
DRY FORK — It’s been three years since Tunstall and Dan River faced off on the diamond. And on Friday evening, Tunstall kept its foot on the g…
Alexis Ehrhardt, former president and CEO of the Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce, has been named to the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation board of directors.
As COVID-19 cases continue a steady decline around the Dan River Region, state health experts are keeping a close eye on a subvariant causing a surge in other parts of the world, but right now do not feel it's a reason for alarm.
