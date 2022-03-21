 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $114,900

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $114,900

This lovely ranch on a quiet cul-de-sac has been completely remodeled. The home has been freshly painted and has all new flooring. Enjoy all the first floor laundry and all one level living. The home also has a full unfinished basement. Nothing to do, but move in.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert