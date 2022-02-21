Welcome to 930 Glade Street! This charming family home has been the heart and soul of its owners for many years, but it is now time to pass the baton to YOU! Located in Martinsville City and close to all amenities, the home is perfect for those just starting out in their dream of homeownership! Three bedrooms on main level, including a master suite with a walk-in closet! There is a full basement that could be easily finished for additional living space, a flat backyard (partially fenced) for fun and play, and a built-in, single garage under the carport for additional vehicle/lawn equipment storage! A great price for a great home, so call for you appointment to view before it slips away! Move to Martinsville!
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $115,900
