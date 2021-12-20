 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $124,900

Three bedroom home with a full basement. Hardwood flooring throughout, Two fireplaces for chilly nights. Formal dining room with built-in china cabinets to display your treasures or china dishes. Home features large spacious rooms for needed space. Covered front porch for relaxing on those hot summer days. Extra lot comes with this property.

