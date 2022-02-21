 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $125,000

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $125,000

THE SELLERS ARE SELLING THEIR PROPERTY "AS IS CONDITION" NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. LOVELY HOME IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, CONVENIENT LOCATION. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS, FAMILY ROOM HAS A CLOSET IT COULD BE A 4TH, BEDROOM. THE HOUSE WAS COMPLETELY REMODELED: THE KITCHEN HAS NEW CABINETS, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES, NEWLY PAINTED & NEW FLOORS, ALL THROUGH THE HOUSE, ALL ELECTRICAL, PLUMBING HAS BEEN REPAIRED, H/P COOLING/HEATING, NEW ROOF

