THE SELLERS ARE SELLING THEIR PROPERTY "AS IS CONDITION" NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. LOVELY HOME IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, CONVENIENT LOCATION. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS, FAMILY ROOM HAS A CLOSET IT COULD BE A 4TH, BEDROOM. THE HOUSE WAS COMPLETELY REMODELED: THE KITCHEN HAS NEW CABINETS, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES, NEWLY PAINTED & NEW FLOORS, ALL THROUGH THE HOUSE, ALL ELECTRICAL, PLUMBING HAS BEEN REPAIRED, H/P COOLING/HEATING, NEW ROOF
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $125,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Blue Ridge Rock Festival steers away from Pittsylvania County, instead heads to Virginia International Raceway
The new location officially was announced Friday when tickets went on sale for the four-day festival set Sept. 8-11.
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is now investigating a Friday death in Gretna as a homicide.
The restaurant is located at 3585 Riverside Drive in the former Texas Steak & Ale House building.
A study of nine corridors throughout Danville focused on areas that have been neglected and could be developed to attract more visitors from out of town.
The investigation so far has yet to reveal the identity of the pilot killed or the exact cause of the crash.
John Fisher, co-owner at Fisher & Watkins Funeral Home and a former broadcaster, died last week at a hospital in Virginia Beach at 68.
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
When it comes to movies, trilogies often lose their excitement and quality by the end of the franchise.
Though occupying their station for less than a year, Antonio and Shawnte Hodges are already infusing new energy, passion and innovation into the local ministry and its various constituent programs.