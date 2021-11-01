3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $129,000

Adorable 1.5 story home on the corner of Jefferson Cir and Patrick Henry Ave. Convenient location close to Druid Hills shopping center, Hamlet Kitchen, Third Bay Cafe, Food Lion, Martinsville Post Office, Carilion Medical Center and More! Needing more room? This home offers over 2500 sq ft of finished living space! Kitchen with Breakfast nook-Dining room-Large living room with a Sunporch off to the side that provides lots of natural sunlight-Two bedrooms-1 full bath/1 half bath all on the main level!! Upstairs has a Large, Open Bedroom with gray laminate flooring and barn plank siding!! This home also offers extra storage in basement along with your laundry room. All appliances convey. Sq. ft./lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.