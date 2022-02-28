Located near Forest Park Country Club, this home offers 1938 sq.ft. on the main level, some double pane windows and a fenced back yard. Property falls under the FNMA/Freddie Mac 1st Look requirements which requires property be marketed to owner occupant or non-profit period of 21 days. After 21 days and if no owner occupants or non-profits have submitted and an offer approval, the seller will entertain offers from all other buyer types. If an owner occupant or non-profit does place an offer which is approved during the 21 day period, the buyers will be required to sign an affidavit confirming their intent to property. Property info per assessor, buyer should verify. Offers to be submitted on PropOffers.com by buyer's agent.
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $143,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police said it "does not appear to be a random act of violence."
After decades of education dedication, former Danville principal now enjoying a quieter life in retirement
Chances are if you grew up in the Danville Public Schools system from the 60s until after the turn of the century, you ran into Robert “Bob” Haskins at some point.
Two men were injured after a fight escalated into gunfire early Friday morning at the Pilot Travel Center in Danville, authorities reported.
Blue Ridge Rock Festival steers away from Pittsylvania County, instead heads to Virginia International Raceway
The new location officially was announced Friday when tickets went on sale for the four-day festival set Sept. 8-11.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow recently congratulated two Virginia teachers who were recognized this month by the White Ho…
The Pittsylvania County Schools’ human resources department is seeking qualified teacher candidates to fill various positions throughout the d…
More and more business prospects have eyes on the Dan River Region.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
The body was found in burning vehicle in Axton.