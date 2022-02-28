3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $143,800

Located near Forest Park Country Club, this home offers 1938 sq.ft. on the main level, some double pane windows and a fenced back yard. Property falls under the FNMA/Freddie Mac 1st Look requirements which requires property be marketed to owner occupant or non-profit period of 21 days. After 21 days and if no owner occupants or non-profits have submitted and an offer approval, the seller will entertain offers from all other buyer types. If an owner occupant or non-profit does place an offer which is approved during the 21 day period, the buyers will be required to sign an affidavit confirming their intent to property. Property info per assessor, buyer should verify. Offers to be submitted on PropOffers.com by buyer's agent.