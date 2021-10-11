3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $145,500

Take a look at this charming home located in Martinsville, lovely backyard with space for walking and enjoying the wildlife, large back deck for cookouts and entertaining, sunroom for your evening coffee, cozy kitchen, bedroom on main level, newer tilt windows, outbuilding for your tools and lawn equipment, unfinished basement offers paneled walls and carpet with only a drop ceiling needed to finish it. This home has a lot of potential & convenient to amenitiesCall today for a tour!