Welcome to 338 Chatmoss Court Extension! Looking for a well-maintained home with tons of curb appeal and all amenities on the main level? A detached double garage - with electric? Newer roof and double-pane replacement windows? Look no further! This charming home has been lovingly cared for by its owners for many, many years. They have also made many improvements that will surely add to its appeal, like the widening of the living room entry to the den and the addition of an insert fireplace and rock facade! Three bedrooms and two, full baths - including a master suite! No messy basement to deal with either; just a crawl space! Flat yard out back for fun and play! Located in a commuter-friendly, residential subdivision just of U.S. 58, this will not last long, so make an appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $149,000
