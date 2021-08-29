 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $155,000

Wheelchair accessible. Lots of kitchen cabinets on main level and more downstairs. Double oven and flat top range in kitchen. Majority of windows are double pane, metal roof is 6 years old. Hardwood floors under carpet (see closet). Walk in shower, hall exhaust fan. Large covered back porch and paved circle drive. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

