Move in ready 1 level home w/attached & basement garage in Greenbrier Park off Hwy 58 in Martinsville. Smooth ceilings, no carpet, glass french doors between LR & DR. Equipped kitchen with newer goose neck faucet. Plantation Shutters throughout, Dbl hung tilt windows, roof approx 5 yrs old, gar door 2021, Heat Pump 2009, septic clean out 2020. Free Standing gas fireplace. Full unfinished basement. Hurry! Don't let this one be "not yours!" Call Fran Johnson Listing Agent at 336-992-7611 to view.
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $157,500
