 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $158,900

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $158,900

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $158,900

Located on a quiet cud-de-sac, this home has a lot to offer. Master bedroom on main floor with walk in closet + 2 additional double closets. Laundry on main floor. Refinished hardwood flooring. Electrical and plumbing has been updated, replacement windows. Kitchen cabinets and counters replaced within last few years.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert