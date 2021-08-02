3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $169,900

Very spacious renovated home waiting for the perfect buyer. Home recently updated with a new 30 year Architectural roof, new tilt windows, new custom cabinets with granite countertops, new deck, refinished hardwood flooring. Spacious fenced in yard for children to play or animal lovers. Located within minutes to Danville, Ridgeway and Martinsville. Basement is already framed up for the growing family. Wouldn't take much to finish it. Basement at one time had a kitchen sit up. Could make for a great apartment or Air B&B. Stainless steel appliances to remain with home. Lot size is estimated only and should be verified through buyer/buyer's agent.