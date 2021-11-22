 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $179,900

Well maintained brick ranch located near the by-pass for easy commuting. This home offers a lot of room for entertaining. Large sunroom and deck off of the kitchen and covered concrete porch off of Family Room in basement. Enjoy sitting by the fireplace in the family room. There is lots of storage in this home. Concrete driveway leads to the front of this home and a gravel driveway leads to the back. Basement has been plumbed for a third bathroom and a room in basement can be converted easily into a fourth bedroom. Heatpump and blown insulation installed approximately four years ago. Storage building does not convey with property. Front door being repaired. Information per county records.

