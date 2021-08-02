This spacious home is warm and inviting with a beautiful breakfast nook that leads to a back deck perfect for entertaining with a large family room downstairs in the partially finished basement complete with a cozy fireplace, waterproof vinyl, and French doors. It has an estimated 1450 sq. ft. of first floor living space with an additional 400 sq. ft. in the basement. It has all appliances already in the home; including a freezer, and the stove and dishwasher are only a year old. The central AC is 2 years old, and the plumbing is all new! It is a MUST SEE so don't wait, you could miss out on a wonderful opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
$17M project to turn old textile executive building into Danville police headquarters is on track, on time
It's expected to be completed in March
Compromised immune system is believed to have rendered the vaccine ineffective.
The battle with the coronavirus is raging anew.
No details were available on injuries or what caused the crash.
New federal guidance: Mask up in areas with high virus spread.
It happened on Ringgold Depot Road near the intersection of Sandy Creek Church Road.
A Martinsville Grand jury fails to indict one of the accused shooters in gun battle at restaurant.
A total of 229 lives have been lost to COVID-19 in the Danville-Pittsylvania Health District.
$200,000 grant would pay for land purchase, signs and improvements.