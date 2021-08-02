3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $179,900

This spacious home is warm and inviting with a beautiful breakfast nook that leads to a back deck perfect for entertaining with a large family room downstairs in the partially finished basement complete with a cozy fireplace, waterproof vinyl, and French doors. It has an estimated 1450 sq. ft. of first floor living space with an additional 400 sq. ft. in the basement. It has all appliances already in the home; including a freezer, and the stove and dishwasher are only a year old. The central AC is 2 years old, and the plumbing is all new! It is a MUST SEE so don't wait, you could miss out on a wonderful opportunity!