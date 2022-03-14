 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $185,000

You asked for move in Ready!!! Here it is! Chestnut Knob serves up all the freshest home updates! Look at this freshly renovated ranch! So much is NEW! New double pane windows! New siding! Newly rewired,and plumbed with fresh paint The sellers worked hard so you won't have to! The bath and kitchen were completely updated all in the last few months!

