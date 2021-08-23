Quality built home in coveted Forest Park. Beautiful hardwood floors, large screened side porch, HUGE main floor family room with fireplace, extra wide hallway to bedrooms and baths. Full unfinished basement plumbed for a bathroom, a fireplace waiting for someone to finish off a family room, and a garage. Well maintained yard with many beautiful plantings.
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $215,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Bonnie Jones has been in the hospital for nearly two weeks.
- Updated
Dan River High School has the largest number of infected students.
'A new surge is here.' Dire predictions show Va. on a path to see more sickness, death from COVID-19.
Model suggests Pittsylvania-Danville Health District could top records set in January.
WATCH NOW: About 400 union workers at Mondelez plant in Virginia go on strike; 'They are not treating us right'
About 400 hourly employees at Mondelez International Inc.’s bakery plant in eastern Henrico County have gone on strike, seeking to stop demands the company has made for concessions in contract negotiations and to end what the union calls the outsourcing of jobs to Mexico.
Danville Circuit Court Judge James Reynolds calls it a "damning statement on our community."
With 24 cases in Danville Public Schools, health coordinator explains procedures for students, staff
There are 21 students and three employees who have tested positive.
Danville and Pittsylvania County are averaging 36 new infections a day, the most since mid-February.
More people in the area are being tested for COVID-19.
Volunteer fire and rescue agencies would get payments, and most county employees would get bonuses.
There was food, there was music and there were friends, all gathered Monday at Apple Ford, previously Barkhouser Ford, to celebrate Curtis Turner’s 50 years with the company.