 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $215,000

Quality built home in coveted Forest Park. Beautiful hardwood floors, large screened side porch, HUGE main floor family room with fireplace, extra wide hallway to bedrooms and baths. Full unfinished basement plumbed for a bathroom, a fireplace waiting for someone to finish off a family room, and a garage. Well maintained yard with many beautiful plantings.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert