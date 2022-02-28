3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $219,900

Welcome to the charming 1110 Cherokee Court located just off of Mulberry! The home offers a master suite with full bath, walk-in closet, a washer and dryer hookup and you can walk out onto the large deck from your bedroom! Did we mention there are a total of FOUR closets in the master suite?! There is a dedicated office space with french doors that also escapes to the back deck. The kitchen has been upgraded with quartz countertops, tile backsplash and don't miss the garbage disposal! Light fixtures have been updated, new carpets on main floor and freshly painted. Wander to the basement and find your overflow family space with kitchenette, full bath and SECOND laundry hookup. Kids nook in upstairs bedroom and crown molding lights in living room. Owner agent. Lot size and sf est.