3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $239,900

This charming 3 bedroom home is located in Forest Park and ready for new owners! Many quality updates make this home a hidden gem. Wonderfully updated kitchen with custom cabinets. Stackable washer/dryer on the first floor also. Off the kitchen, there is a spacious sunroom with wall-to-wall windows! The deck overlooks the wooded back yard. Hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms. Newly updated full and half tiled baths. The basement is absolutely incredible for gatherings or overnight guests. There is a huge full bath with a jetted tub and a glass, tiled shower. Beautiful small kitchenette. Laundry and storage along with a single car garage in the basement. Circular driveway recently added for comfortable parking. Prequalified buyers only!