3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $249,500

The paved driveway leads you to this gorgeous home. As you enter the home, the spacious foyer greets you. The living room, with its hardwood floors, carries over to the dining room. The kitchen has a breakfast area along with a potential conversation area right in front of the fireplace. The gas cooktop in the kitchen is located in the island, with seating for 3, with its granite countertop. There are 3 bedrooms on the main level, each with their own walk-in closet. Note the double pane windows thru-out the home as you tour. In the basement is a family room with a fireplace, laundry and half bath potential with some finishing work to be done. The driveway continues behind the home for additional parking. The sellers are leaving the washer and dryer. Info per assessor/owner/prior mls.