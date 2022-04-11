Welcome to the lovely 280 Kenmore Avenue Located in the beautiful Greenbrier Park subdivision! This home is nicely updated with modern bathrooms, a finished basement and newly installed countertops and backsplash. There are hardwoods through out the main level and the floor plan is very inviting! The downstairs offers a built in garage beneath and a walkout to a fenced backyard. There is a one car attached garage and concrete drive. This one is a gem, schedule your appointment!
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $279,900
