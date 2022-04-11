Welcome to 1719 Mulberry Road! Located at the end of Mulberry Road and running adjacent to the Forest Park Country Club, this home is not only aesthetically singular, but it also boasts another rare feature in the neighborhood and rests on nearly 6 acres! If you are looking to get away from it all, have plenty of privacy, and live in an architectural wonder - look no further! Located at the end of a long, private drive, this contemporary gem is waiting for you! All beds and baths are on the main level - and laundry! From the moment you walk in, you will be blown away by the size of the rooms, including the amazing great room! At current list price, this property is being offered for sale "as-is/where-is." Seller is motivated, so bring offers! Move to Martinsville!
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $350,000
-
- Updated
