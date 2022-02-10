 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $39,900

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $39,900

Perfect for the handyman or investment property. Owner is anxious to sell, bring all offers! Level & fenced lot. 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths. Side porch enclosed with vinyl siding can be easily finished. Home has not been lived in in several years, plumbing, heat, water heater unknown. Cash sales, possibly conventional financing only. Sold as is where is

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert