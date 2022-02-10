Perfect for the handyman or investment property. Owner is anxious to sell, bring all offers! Level & fenced lot. 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths. Side porch enclosed with vinyl siding can be easily finished. Home has not been lived in in several years, plumbing, heat, water heater unknown. Cash sales, possibly conventional financing only. Sold as is where is
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $39,900
