As-is! Nice brick home with 3 bedrooms and full bath on lower level, half bath on the second floor. This home needs some some updating and will not qualify for FHA financing. Cash or 20% conventional only. Must have proof of funds for showings. Some of the electrical and some pipes need updating.
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $48,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the deadly shooting last month at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair, author…
- Updated
"The police department cannot speak on the motive for this homicide, as the investigation is ongoing, but investigators do not believe this to be a random act nor are any further suspects being sought," authorities announced in a Monday evening news release.
A Monday evening fire blamed on a neon sign caused minor damage to Danville’s Western Sizzlin restaurant.
While some of the items were planned, many came about "due to insufficient performance from Purpose Driven Events’ vendors," county leaders wrote in a news release Tuesday.
Woman seriously hurt in Eden shooting; Danville man — who had an outstanding domestic violence protective order — is charged
The victim, Angela Williams, was taken to a local trauma care facility and was in serious but stable condition, police said.
Former Dan River coaches Ferrell Edmunds and the late David Bullins and Dennis Saunders wore many different hats over the course of their coaching careers.
The Danville Police Department announced its new Peace Community Center — officially opening in December — to the public Wednesday afternoon.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
An early Sunday morning fire caused significant damage to Blue Ridge Fiberboard in Danville.
A 81-year-old missing man from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has "possible personal connections" to the Danville area, the Danville Police Department announced Friday afternoon.