3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $49,900

Conveniently located to the uptown activities and amenities such as the local coffee shop, grocery store, farmer's market, schools and more, this home offers living room, three bedrooms, eat-in kitchen and full bath on the main level and full unfinished lower level. The lower level could be finished to create more living space. The rear attached carport lends itself to a nice seating area to entertain guests or just parking your car. Home has potential with some updating. property info per assessor. Buyer should verify info. Offers to be submitted on PropOffers.com by buyer agent. There is a 7 day marketing period before seller will respond to offers.