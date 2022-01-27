Level & fenced lot. 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths. Side porch enclosed with vinyl siding can be easily finished. Home has not been lived in in several years, plumbing, heat, water heater unknown. Cash sales, possibly conventional financing only. Perfect for the handyman or investor. Sold as is where is
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $49,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 71-year-old Danville man died after being hit in the roadway Monday evening in Pittsylvania County, Virginia State Police report.
With a 'servant-leader's heart,' family, colleagues remember Danville police officer who died of cancer
Danville police officer Chris Agee, 48, died of cancer Sunday.
There were no major injuries in the incident, Virginia State Police Sgt. B. Draper said at the scene. The wreck occurred at U.S. 29 and East Witt Road.
There were no injuries after a work van crashed into an apartment building Monday afternoon in Danville, authorities reported.
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge at record levels — nearly 200 infections are being reported daily in Danville and Pittsylvania County — th…
It looks like the organizers of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival are on their way to paying money owed to companies that have filed legal action.
A Saturday afternoon Danville house fire blamed on an overloaded electrical circuit displaced a family of three, fire authorities reported.
One Henry County inmate is dead, one is charged with involuntary manslaughter and a third has been charged with the willful delivery of a controlled substance to a prisoner.
Overall virus fatigue lingers as a major pandemic struggle.
Two solar projects are planned in Pittsylvania County.