Sensational 2 story brick home nestled on 9.92 acres in Hunt Country Farms, a gated community. Enjoy the front and back porches where you can relax and marvel at the lush land. The kitchen is the heart of the home with oak cabinets, island, granite and a large pantry. Inviting family room has gas logs, as does the 2nd level primary bedroom. Primary bath has a whirlpool tub, steam shower and spacious walk-in closets. In addition to the primary bedroom on the 2nd level is an ensuite bedroom and an office / potential bedroom. With minimum work the office / potential bedrm could connect through a closet to the ensuite bath to make a jack and jill bath. 3 car garage with huge bonus room above equipped with high ceiling, fans, mirror and is a perfect for a workout room, office, craft room or playroom. Main level ensuite bedroom. Walk-up attic could be finished for additional square footage. Central vac. Intercom system for playing music inside or out. Water heater is 2 years old. 3 Lennox heat pumps. 2nd level hp replaced 3 years ago. An extraordinary home on extraordinary land in an extraordinary neighborhood!