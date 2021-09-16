 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $69,800

Welcome to this sweet and cozy updated home conveniently located to shopping and restaurants! Home has lots of updates including new roof 2021, kitchen and bath 2019, new heat pump 2020, windows 2019, siding and gutters 2019. Lots of extra space in the basement with partially finished rooms. Please contact listing agent for more details!

