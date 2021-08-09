3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $699,000

Spacious and incredible property located in Southeast Martinsville VA. Terrys Mountain: Features to include, Crossed fence to rotate livestock, separate cows from horses Horse Barn has indoor & outdoor riding rings, tac room, grooming stall, hay storage room and a shower Cattle Barn Hay Barn 3 storage buildings Pond is .70 ac stocked with catfish, blue gill, crappy. Spring & creek natural water source for animals and house. Roof replaced on main house 30 yr architectural shingles 2018 two heat pumps replaced 2020,Water heater 2020 Generator toes on automatically in the original part of home, original built in 1970 addition added 1998 2 gas fireplaces. Welcome to Terry's Mountain where the views are amazing and perfect for someone who is looking for their own little piece of heaven. This home offers over 3000 square feet in the main home with four additional potential rental property not including the income from the horse stables or barns and fields for cattle. A MUST SEE!!!