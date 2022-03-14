3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $84,500

Welcome to the lovely 1106 Douglas Ave in Martinsville,Virginia! This cozy brick ranch has three bedrooms on the main floor, a full unfinished basement, a single attached carport, and beautiful hardwood floors. Within close proximity to grocery stores and restaurants as a plus! Schedule your showing and see why this very well built and very well kept home should be yours! This home is being sold as is, all of the appliances and furniture in the house stay. Conventional loan or cash only.