Have you been looking for a cute and charming one level lifestyle home?! It's your lucky day! Within the last four years this home has been updated with new heat pump, new roof, new flooring, paint, electrical, plumbing, and commercial grade gutters. Windows are replacement windows! New appliances were installed three years ago and with acceptable offer, seller will leave refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer! Don't miss this deal!
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $84,900
