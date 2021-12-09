Welcome to 2560 Kings Mountain Road! A charming home that would be perfect for those starting out. The home has had many years of happy memories and now its time for you to make some more! Well-maintained, with a new panel box just installed in 2021 - and just needing some painting, updating and personal touches! There is also direct access to the creek behind the home! Take a walk off the side yard and garden to a space by the creek behind the home. Convenient to commuters, amenities and more! Move to Henry County and Martinsville!
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $85,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE: Contractor to be selected for Danville casino construction by end of next month, Caesars rep says
- Updated
Caesars Virginia has issued a request for proposals for construction of its upcoming casino and hotel resort at the former Dan River Inc. site…
- Updated
The Danville Police Department is looking for the public’s help in a Saturday evening shooting that injured two people.
Permit denied for proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate compressor station in Pittsylvania County
- Updated
A state board denied an air permit Friday for the Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate's Lambert Compressor Station in Pittsylvania County.
Hailed as a "true servant-leader," local dentist Dr. Albert Payne is the Kiwanis Club's Citizen of the Year.
Restrictions are in place after a crash damaged a traffic control box that operates the signal at Piney Forest Road and Nor-Dan Drive, the cit…
- Updated
What started out as a Friday night date with his wife has turned into an opportunity for one local man to be a world champion ax thrower.
- Updated
A social media threat prompted increased security measures Friday morning at George Washington High School in Danville, officials reported.
- Updated
Two masked men armed with a gun robbed the Goodyear Boulevard Fas Mart convenience store Monday night in Danville, police report.
- Updated
One worry for omicron — aside from a possible exponential spreading rate — is reinfection.
Danville Regional Airport is getting another infusion of money — $1.48 million courtesy of the infrastructure deal — as the facility works on …