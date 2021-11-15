Cute as a button! Welcome to 911 Chalmers Street! After forty years, it is time for this Seller to move on to the next step of their journey. They hope you will love their home as much as they have! The front walk leads to a charming porch overlooking the flat, front yard. Three bedrooms and two full baths inside, with laundry on the main level and in the kitchen.12' x 20' single carport in driveway and 16' x 19' outbuilding located behind - great for use as a workshop! The front bonus room off the bedroom would make a great den, office, or walk-in closet! Take a look at the pictures to see the hardwoods just found under a section of carpet. There's more where that came from! Architectural shingle roof! All appliances convey, so move to 911 Chalmers, drop your bags and kick up your feet!
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $85,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A federal lawsuit claims the November 2019 sale of the former Dan River Inc. property on Memorial Drive to the city for a new police station was fraudulent.
Addressing the board Tuesday, Martha Walker, the chairperson for Pittsylvanians for a Brighter Future, said she was struggling to come to terms with the defeat of the ballot measure.
- Updated
The former Lou’s Antiques location downtown could contain retail and restaurant spaces or commercial and residential units, according to conce…
A Chatham couple recently scratched off a $300,000 win in the Virginia Lottery.
Longtime Danville School Board member resigns citing 'increased responsibilities in other areas of my life'
The Danville School Board needs to fill an open seat after a longtime board member resigned.
Legal arguments abound in lawsuit over sell of building to become home of Danville Police Department
- Updated
Tim Norton, who alleges in a lawsuit the nearly $1 million 2019 sale of the former Dan River Inc. executive building to a developer was fraudu…
A Gretna man was found guilty Wednesday of two felony charges in a case involving inappropriate behavior and contact with a minor in Amherst County.
- Updated
It happened in the 6400 block of Climax Road shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.
Authorities are investigating a Monday night fire at an abandoned house in Danville.
- Updated
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.