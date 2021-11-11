Welcome to 500 Forest Street, one of the most adorable bungalow-style homes you will ever find! All amenities located on the main level, including a laundry room just off the kitchen! ADT alarm system - connected to smoke detectors! Double-pane windows installed - great for easy cleaning and energy savings! The carpeting is in good shape, but if you don't want it, the Seller says there are hardwoods underneath! A single, detached carport is located on the driveway and there is even a handicap-accessible ramp leading up to the front of the home! Great backyard for play! And, did you see the porch and that blue ceiling? Many years of happiness have been had on that porch and in this home - and the Seller hopes you love it as much as they have! Make your move to Martinsville and Henry County!
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $85,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A federal lawsuit claims the November 2019 sale of the former Dan River Inc. property on Memorial Drive to the city for a new police station was fraudulent.
Addressing the board Tuesday, Martha Walker, the chairperson for Pittsylvanians for a Brighter Future, said she was struggling to come to terms with the defeat of the ballot measure.
Just before Rick Barker temporarily closed Mucho Taqueria and Tequileria downtown in August due to a staffing shortage, the eatery was open se…
A fire blamed on an overheated extension cord damaged a Danville apartment Friday night, the Danville Fire Department reported.
Less than two dozen votes. That’s the margin by which Pittsylvania County’s voters rejected a 1% sales tax question Tuesday, according to resu…
A Chatham couple recently scratched off a $300,000 win in the Virginia Lottery.
An organizational name change and a $6.3 million grant infusion from the Danville Regional Foundation comes in hopes to expand on efforts to b…
Authorities are investigating a Monday night fire at an abandoned house in Danville.
"It was the worst campaign I had ever seen in my 13 years in professional Democratic politics," said Joshua Norris, chairman of the Danville Democratic Committee.
Former Va. Taxation manager accused of stealing $1.3 million dies by suicide on day of his court hearing
Embezzlement and computer trespass charges have been dismissed against a retired Virginia Department of Taxation finance manager accused of stealing nearly $1.3 million in public funds after a Richmond judge learned the defendant committed suicide.