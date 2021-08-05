Cute brick ranch offering one level living! This home is move in ready! The roof is only 1 year old, the heat pump just 5 years old. Beautiful floating flooring installed in 2019. in Lv Hall and 3 bedrooms. First time home buyer? All appliances are included with sale! Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $89,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
Biden tells GOP governors to 'get out of the way'; US West faces dangerous weather; Olympics updates
President Biden chides Republican governors over vaccine resistance; US West facing dangerous wildfire conditions; US women go gold-silver in 400 hurdles. Get caught up.
$17M project to turn old textile executive building into Danville police headquarters is on track, on time
It's expected to be completed in March
Police said the two men knew each other and gunfire went off during an argument.
The battle with the coronavirus is raging anew.
Compromised immune system is believed to have rendered the vaccine ineffective.
No details were available on injuries or what caused the crash.
Climax Road residents take issue with noise surrounding their properties.
This long-awaited road project in Patrick County will have a public hearing on Aug. 17.
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a towing company lot.
The death of a Pittsylvania County woman in her 50s also was recorded in COVID-19 data Wednesday.