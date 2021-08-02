 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $89,900

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $89,900

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $89,900

Situated in private setting, this 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch is located in Mountain Valley. Spacious den and eat in kitchen. Double carports, workshop, shed. There are 2 singlewides on the property that are being used for storage. New well pump. Some double pane windows. Tankless hot water heater. Pull down stairs in den for attic access. Tree house has electric too! Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert