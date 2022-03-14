3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $94,900

Say hello to 807 New Dale! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has hit the market! When you walk in through the front door, you're welcomed by newer laminate floors, new can lights, & a beautiful brick fireplace w/TV area and electric fireplace! Continue through the living room into the eat-in kitchen that leads out to the new spacious 12x26 back deck w/vintage lighting. Enjoy a large master bedroom with double closets and bathroom that was renovated in 2018. The electric has been updated with a 200 amp panel. A hardwired home security system was installed that will convey with the home. A portion of the plumbing was updated 2018, and a new roof was installed in 2021. Storm windows and new downstairs exterior door. Flat back yard. Call to schedule your showing!