3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $95,000

This is a great home for someone who knows how to do home improvements or for an investor or for a buyer with fix up funds! The previous tenant was here for 10 years so it has a great chance to be a good long-term investment. Brand new roof, oak hardwood floors, a great floor plan, heat pump just a few years old, and a basement that has lots of storage. The primary bedroom on the first floor is oversized and has a good walk-in closet and the kitchen and baths have had updates done in the past ten years. Upstairs there are 2 more large bedrooms with lots of light and there is an additional full bath in the hallway. It will most likely not be able to qualify for any government-backed loans so conventional or cash may be your best route. On street & the rt.side of house parking.